Gloomy today, then better later in the week

Today: Cloudy, blustery, and cool, with scattered light rain in the morning, tapering to drizzle in the afternoon.

High: 55 Wind: NE 15-25, gusting to 30

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy drizzle or sprinkles.

Low: 48 Wind: East-Northeast 10-20

Tuesday: Still a bit breezy with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then a few breaks of sun later in the day.

High: 62 Wind: East 10-20

The anticipated Spring warm-up has been delayed a bit. It will be gloomy to start the week but much better weather is on the way.

Due to tropical storm Arthur along the east coast of the U.S., the storm system over our area is not moving much. We were expecting the clouds to clear out, but now it looks like it will be a grey Monday. In addition, there will be scattered light rain this morning and patchy drizzle this afternoon. With the clouds and damp weather, high temps will only be in the 50s for today. A blustery northeast wind will make it feel extra cool for this time of year.

On Tuesday the storm system will be moving off to the east. There will likely be plenty of clouds during the morning, then a few breaks of sun during the afternoon. It will still be a bit breezy with an easterly wind but at least high temps should reach the low 60s.

Wednesday is when you will really notice the nicer weather developing and it should stay pretty good through Friday. There should be a good amount of sun on Wednesday and then sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday and most of Friday. High temps should be in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, and then in the low to mid 70s for Friday.

The weather will be more humid over the weekend as the temperatures continue to rise. High temps should top out in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. A trough of low pressure moving through Northcentral Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning will bring a chance of showers and storms during that time frame. A cold front cruising into the area on Sunday will also bring a chance of storms.

Have a stupendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 18-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the central U.S. spawning a sixteen tornadoes, including a dozen in Nebraska. Thunderstorms also produced hail four inches in diameter at Perryton TX, wind gusts to 84 mph at Ellis KS, and high winds which caused nearly two million dollars damage at Sutherland NE. Thunderstorms deluged Sioux City IA with up to eight inches of rain, resulting in a record flood crest on Perry Creek and at least 4.5 million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)