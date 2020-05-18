Flambeau Rama postponed

Park Falls, Wis (WAOW) - The Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the 68th annual Flambeau Rama will be postponed.

"Unfortunately, with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID 19 virus, the ability to provide adequate community safety, reduced resources, and timing we feel the best decision is to postpone," The Park Falls Area Chamber of commerce said in a statement.

The event was supposed to be July 30, 31 and August 1 2020. It is rescheduled for August 6-8 2021.

"The decision doesn't come easily," the Chamber of Commerce says in a statement. "After many hours of research, and communication with state and local health administrators, our insurance provider, residents, businesses, and suppliers, it was decided that the event could not take place safely and still provide the best possible event experience."