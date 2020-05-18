Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Weston nursing home

WESTON,Wis. (WAOW) -- According to the Marathon County Health Department, an employee at Rennes Health & Rehab Center tested positive for COVID-19. The results came back positive on Saturday, May 16.

Judy Burrows, Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer, said the facility previously set up safety measures to keep residents and staff safe, but this particular case highlights challenges faced when dealing with the virus.

"Every time somebody leaves the organization and goes somewhere else and every time we’re out and about, we can get exposed from other places and that’s indeed what happened," Burrows said.

The facility was already planning to test all employees and residents for COVID-19 before the employee's positive test result came back.

The Marathon County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation while getting in touch with those who may have come into contact with the employee currently carrying the virus.