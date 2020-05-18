Alcohol death rates high in Northern Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services breaks down alcohol deaths by county and Northern Wisconsin has some of the highest rates.

Notable Counties:

Forest County: 80.7 alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents

alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents Vilas County: 76.4 alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents

alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents Oneida County: 61.2 alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents

alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents Marathon County: 32.5 alcohol attributed deaths per 100,000 residents

The data also reveals trends across the state. For example, twice as many people die of alcohol-related falls than crashes. "That's a surprise to a lot of folks," Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project Coordinator Julia Sherman said.

It will take time to see data on how the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted these numbers.

"Public health data is retrospective so we will know what is going on now in six months," Sherman said.

To learn more, visit the Department of Health Services Website.