12 Los Angeles firefighters recovering after explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Eight firefighters remain hospitalized after an explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in Los Angeles.

Two were critical Sunday, but all are expected to survive.

Fire Capt. Erik Scott says "one significant explosion" shook the neighborhood.

The blast Saturday evening injured a dozen firefighters including some who ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning protective equipment including melted helmets.

Scott described the business where the explosion occurred as a maker of "butane honey oil."

Butane, an odorless gas, is used to extract the chemical THC from cannabis to create a highly potent oil.