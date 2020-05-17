Wind Advisory from SUN 8:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…East to northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to
50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists with high profile vehicles should
use caution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
