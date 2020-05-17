Wind Advisory from SUN 8:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…East to northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to

50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists with high profile vehicles should

use caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&