Wausau playgrounds still closed, will now be fenced off

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Parks Department will begin fencing off playgrounds on Monday, according to Wausau Alderperson Pat Peckham.

Peckham said he noticed an issue at Alexander Memorial park when, "one or more people decided there should be no caution tape on the playground."

Peckham explained playgrounds remain closed in Wausau, following the advice of local health experts.

The closure was decided locally and therefor was not overturned by the state supreme court's recent decision.