SeniorSendoff: Hannah Goman

For this sendoff, we're honoring Hannah Goman, from SPASH.

Hannah is really a jack of all trades, compiling quite the list of things she's involved in.

She is the co-captain of the Panthers dance team, a member of the National Honor Society, is a historian and a member of HOSA and all that while also qualifying as a scholar athlete.

Hannah is a shining example of someone who got the absolute the most of her high school career and plans to stay busy in the fall, studying psychology and criminal justice at Winona University.

Hannah we want to wish you the absolute best of luck and hope you find success no matter where life leads you!