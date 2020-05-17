SeniorSendoff: Baylee Babcock

For this sendoff, we'd like to bring Baylee Babcock to center stage.

Baylee is a senior at Mauston high school where she has been an absolute force on the softball field.

Baylee has played the sport since she was six years old and as you would expect is pretty good because of that.

Some of her honors include a golden glove award, a golden slugger, being named the 2018 and 2019 MVP and a first team all conference catcher honor.

So Bailey, congrats on an amazing career and good luck in whatever you choose to do next!