One dead after stand-off at Super 8 hotel in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WKOW) — The suspect and a victim are dead after a stand-off situation at a Super 8 hotel in Rockford.



Rockford police chief told WREX-TV Chief O'Shea said two other victims are at a Rockford hospital and are believed to have been shot by the suspect.



O'Shea delivered the update around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, nearly 6 hours after Rockford Police first arrived on the scene on Coliseum Drive.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said in a media briefing that officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire during the stand-off. He says the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but an investigation is ongoing to make sure police gunfire did not strike him.



No officers were hit by gunfire or hurt.

O'Shea said the call for the active shooter came in at 12:40 a.m. When police arrived officials said they found three gunshot victims, one who died at the scene.

Police said the people staying at the hotel were evacuated. The suspect and victims were not from the Rockford area. Police said they believe the shooting started as a domestic violence incident.