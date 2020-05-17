Nursing homes say DHS active investigation list not telling whole story

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) - In the past week, to be more transparent, the State Department of Health Services started listing the names of nursing homes with active coronavirus investigations.

As of Sunday, there were 38 active investigations.

Health officials say an investigation begins when one or more cases are detected.

But with all those nursing homes on the list, some say it's not really representative of what's happening in the facilities.

"April 23rd is when we got the call that there was a positive swab," Erica Dalziel, administrator at Evansville Manor, said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, getting confirmation that there's a positive case at a nursing home is the last thing anyone wants to hear.

Dalziel says they hopped into action immediately to make sure that was the last case.

"We actually swabbed all of our residents here," she said. "We swabbed all of the staff here as well and to date we have had 100 percent negative swabs."

They also moved the person with a positive case to another facility, better suited to handle COVID-19 patients.

Then on Thursday, Evansville Manor and many others across the state were revealed to be on a DHS list of active investigations.

"I would not call it an active investigation here," Dalziel said.

Referring to what was happening at Evansville Manor, and other facilities in a similar situation, as an active investigation is the biggest complaint that Leading Age Wisconsin, an advocacy group for senior citizens, had with the DHS releasing its list.

"It's a public health term, it's not the active investigation that you and I would think of, or the public would think of," John Sauer, with Leading Age Wisconsin, said.

According to DHS, an active investigation just means there's been at least one case within the past 28 days.

If there's no new cases at Evansville Manor by the 21st, they'll no longer have an active investigation.

Dalziel says that ever since they were put on the list, they've been flooded with concerned callers asking for an explanation, but most people have been understanding.

"It does give us an opportunity to give our success story because we did have a case and we did isolate the spread, we did protect all of our residents here," she said.

Leading Age says if you see the facility your family uses on the list, it's not a sign that something has gone wrong, unless they hadn't already been in contact with you about cases at the facility.

"It is not a list of poor performing providers, it is a list of providers who are on the front lines of attacking and addressing this virus," Sauer said.