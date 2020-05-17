Local production company continues giving back through virtual concerts

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Live entertainment and the music industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Large crowds by nature follow us everywhere we go, we were the first to go down and we're probably going to be the last to fully recover," said Joe Ellis, Owner of JEM Productions.

With no real light at the end of the tunnel, but Joe lighted his own. His production company live streaming concerts through Facebook to raise money for different non-profits each week. Helping places like Blessings in a Backpack, The Women's Community, the Wausau River District, the Boys and Girls Club and the Neighbors Place.

Giving back to the community that has already given so much.

Joe said, "for the challenges that everybody has right now its always a hard question to go ask them to reach a little deeper and give more, we have raised about 6 thousand dollars you know through our first run of concerts."

In a time where money is tight, to begin with, Joe says, "the community has really stepped up and we've seen that happen week after week, these are individuals sitting at home contributing $1 or $2 sometimes a couple hundred dollars."

With one goal in mind, getting life back to normal.

As businesses, restaurants, bars, and shops all open back up he says, "we're seeing bands starting now to get some pop-up shows and so I anticipate that a few bands are not going to be able to come in and donate because the fact is they have to go out and earn a living too."

Still, he says there's no shortage of artists looking to give back, showing their heart, compassion, and love for the community through a camera.

"We said when we started this we will do this as long we're able to and as long as we have to to help the community while we have the resources to," said Joe.

To watch the live stream every Saturday, click here.