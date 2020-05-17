Free COVID-19 testing sites coming to Onalaska, Arcadia, and Black River Falls

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three free COVID-19 testing sites are coming to western Wisconsin between May 19-21.

The drive-up sites are scheduled for Black River Falls on Tuesday, Arcadia on Wednesday, and Onalaska on Thursday.

The Wisconsin National Guard is working with all three counties at the testing sites.

May 19 - Jackson County Fairgrounds - 388 State Hwy. 54, Black River Falls from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For questions, call the Jackson County Health Department at 715-284-4301, ext. 383

May 20 - Arcadia High School, 756 Raider Dr., Arcadia, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Questions can be answered at the Trempealeau County Health Dept. at 715-538-2311, ext. 220.

These two sites are open to any Wisconsin resident fiver years or older with any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatique, headaches, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, body or muscle aches, loss of taste, or loss of smell.

May 21 - Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For questions, please call the La Crosse County Health Dept. at 608-785-6240 or email covid19@lacrossecounty.org.

This site is intended for La Crosse County residents who may have symptoms mentioned previously.

All three testing sites will provide nasal swab testing.

In all cases, the lines of vehicles may become long. People will need to remain in their vehicles. It is suggested that people bring a book or other form of entertainment while waiting for testing.