Breezy, damp, and cool to begin the week, then warmer

Evening: Breezy and cool. Rain gradually diminishes to drizzle.

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy, with drizzle. A few showers possible.

Low: 47

Wind: NE 15-25, with higher gusts

Monday: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cool. Drizzle and a few scattered showers possible.

High: 56

Wind: NE 15-30, with higher gusts

Rain developed northward across the area during the day, reaching all except the northern part of the News9 coverage area. The cloud cover and rain kept the afternoon cool, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s, with the warmest readings far-north. The breezy east to northeast winds added a chill.

The low pressure system responsible for the clouds, rain, and wind will slowly drift to the southeast the next few days. This will keep it cool in north-central Wisconsin through Tuesday, with breezy northeast to east winds.

Drizzle and a few showers will be possible tonight and Monday. Peeks of sunshine will return Tuesday.

A warmer weather pattern is expected the rest of the week. There will be a slight chance of a shower later Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday, with scattered activity on Sunday.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 17, 2020

