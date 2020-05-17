A local church starts a ‘Hero Tree’

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Covenant Community Presbyterian Church (CCPC) in Schofield is introducing its Hero Tree.

Over the past two weeks, members of the church have been accepting submissions from residents within the community to honor our everyday heroes.

From store clerks to nurses, to neighbors and family members who are worthy of praise during this difficult time.

"Sometimes they are the folks we think of as heroes like first responders like our police officers like our doctors and nurses and those folks and sometimes its people we might think of as ordinary but who are called to do extraordinary things in this season and so we just want to be an arrow that points to and celebrates those people that deserve to be recognized," said Jim Gates, Pastor for Covenant Community Presbyterian Church.

CCPC is inviting anyone to submit their hero, each name submitted has a ribbon tied in their honor to the tree located outside of the church.

If you're interested in submitting someone, click here.