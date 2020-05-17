6.1 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; no new deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased again Sunday.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,824 new test results, of which 356--or 6.1 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Saturday.

No deaths related to the virus were reported on Sunday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 12,543.

Wisconsin has 52 labs capable of processing a total of 13,382 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Close to 140,000 tests have come back negative.

Sixteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 2,038 people. That is an increase of 20 from the day before.

On Thursday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 5,994. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/17/2020 Negative Test Results 139,674 Positive Test Results 12,543 Hospitalizations 2,038 (16%) Deaths 453

Number of positive cases and deaths by county