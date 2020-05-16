Wet weather ahead

Tonight: Breezy with soaking rain.

Low: 45 Wind: E ~ 10, gusts up to 20

Sunday: Breezy, cloudy, and cool with rain. It should taper down to drizzle toward evening.

High: 53 Wind: E bec. ESE 10-20, gusts up to 30

Sunday night: Breezy, rain tapering off.

Low: 43

Light rain will become much more widespread throughout the evening. Rain will remain widespread through all of the day Sunday before eventually tapering off at night. The heaviest rainfall has the potential to produce one to one and a half inches of rain with lesser amounts further north in the northwoods. This will provide some much needed rain in dry areas. Breezy east winds with gusts up to 30 mph will continue through Sunday where temperatures will drop into the mid to low 50s.

Temperatures will warm through the rest of the work week with multiple sunny days ahead. The warming pattern will bring us back to the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Upper 70s will be possible for Friday with a warm surge of air coming in that could produce some isolated thunderstorms for Friday & Saturday.

Enjoy the rainy end to the weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, May 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM

On this day in weather history: 1987 - It was a summer-like day as thunderstorms abounded across the nation. Thunderstorms in Texas drenched Guadelupe County with more than three inches of rain resulting in flash flooding. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)