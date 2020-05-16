UW-Eau Claire asks all faculty to take intermittent furloughs

Eau Claire (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire is continuing to make financial changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Jim Schmidt announced in a briefing that all UW-Eau Claire staff and faculty have been asked to take individual intermittent furloughs starting in August.

Employees will be required to take off between six-12 days based on their salary range.

In addition, Chancellor Schmidt, along with his staff and campus deans, will take a 6.5% pay cut, the equivalent of a 17-day furlough.

The chancellor said the cuts and furloughs have come in response to a $7.5 million shortfall anticipated for the next academic year.