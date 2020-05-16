The first weekend since ‘Safer-at-Home’ order was lifted, draws residents outdoors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Whether you were driving or walking through town, you may have noticed more people are out enjoying the beautiful weather.

This is the first weekend since the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the states 'Safer-at-Home' order and many residents are taking advantage.

Some people walking and riding bikes or just spending time with family members outside on the 400 block.

"Just taking my family for a walk I have my son my other son over there with my fiance, it still sucks sometimes being stuck in the house a little bit though it can be a little bit much but otherwise it's a great day to be out," said Trenton Pate of Wausau.

Even though Wisconsin is open, health officials still urge residents to continue social distancing and to wear masks.