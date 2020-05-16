SeniorSendoff: Nekoosa Basketball Seniors

For this edition of Senior Sendoff, we are honoring the seniors that played on both the boys and girls basketball teams at Nekoosa.

Representing the lady Papermakers, we have Alyson Elk… Marissa Harnish, Amanda Schaefbauer and Emma Seipel.

As for the boys its, Trent Waltenburg, Jace Lobner, Aaron Merritt, Ike Dillon, Ben Murray, Brett McKeel and Damek Walker.

Both teams had a great bond and loved supporting each other on and off the court.

And of course, we want to wish all of them nothing but the best in whatever they choose to do next in life.