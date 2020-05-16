SeniorSendoff: D.C. Everest Girls Soccer Seniors

This Senior Send off goes to all 12 seniors on the D.C. Everest girls soccer team.

So in no particular order, we'd like to to honor: Alanna Schneck, Marissa Rhode, Maddie Simpson, Elle Hersperger, Sarah Lorge, Jordyn Langbehn, Lauren Langbehn, Maria Esker, Rachel Burns, Lily Kowal, Beleni Mandli and Alex Gross.

Over their three years of playing, these ladies helped the program win 47 games. However, they also embodied what it meant to be student athletes combining for a cumulative GPA of 3.71.

Add that to the amount of volunteer hours they put in helping the community and simply put, these women were certainly incredible and will be missed by everyone.