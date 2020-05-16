River Falls man killed when bus rolls on him in racing event

St. Croix County (WQOW) - A night of racing at the Cedar Lake Speedway turned deadly on Friday night.

It happened during a school bus race at the track around 9 p.m.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Edward Nicholson, 62, from River Falls was working to remove a crashed school bus when one of the damaged buses rolled on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHA, the sheriff's office and the medical examiner's office are investigating.