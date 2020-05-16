Middleton bakery gives free food to frontline workers

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton bakery is spending the month of May giving back to those who've given their time to help the community get through the pandemic.

Clasen's European Bakery is giving away bread to first responders and health care workers who stop in to the store.

The owner says there are so many who have put their community first and they need to be thanked.

"One thing [the pandemic] has brought to light is, it's not about, really, you as an individual, it really is about the community and who contributes, who's there, who's got your back," said owner Michelle Clasen.

Responders and health care workers just need to mention their job when visiting the bakery on Donna Drive through the end of the month.

Clasen's also plans to make a delivery to workers at UW Hospital on Thursday.