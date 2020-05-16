Ho-Chunk Nation receives federal funding for COVID-19 relief

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Ho-Chunk nation received federal funding for COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act.

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle said the money will be used to help partial recovery after the community lost millions in revenue after COVID-19 forced them to close their casinos.

"It's a helpful fund to provide some relief," President WhiteEagle said. "It's not complete relief from revenue loss from closing our casinos but we'll definitely put that money to use."

He said they are currently coming up with a dispersal plan to help where it is needed most. The money could be used for rent, utilities, payroll, or internet broadband expansion.

President WhiteEagle did not disclose how much money they were awarded.