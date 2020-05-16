Central Wisconsin Airport conducts full-scale emergency exercise

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) --As a certified class 1 airport, the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) is required to hold a full-scale emergency exercise every three years so in the event something like this were to happen, staff, emergency responders, and passengers are all on the same page.

"Its an exercise of a full response to a simulated aircraft crash at the airport," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director, CWA.

Not only does the simulation train airport staff, but it also is an opportunity to coordinate with first responders.

"It's an opportunity to really pull together the resources that could be utilized in a real-world emergency, we have Mosinee fire playing, Mosinee Police Department, we've got emergency response and we will be calling hospitals," said Grefe.

So how does it all work? Grefe says, "it starts off with a simulated alert from an aircraft inbound, from that, it will escalate to a simulated aircraft accident." He went on to say, "after the accident there will be a recovery phase they'll be a triage phase."

Typically when they get to the triage part of the exercise, about 40 actors participate to simulate a real-life scenario but because of the coronavirus, airport officials and first responders had to practice without. Still, the exercise is vital to airport safety.

"In terms of passengers that are traveling through Central Wisconsin Airport they can rest easy that this is the highest level in the industry," said Grefe.

From large airports like Chicago O'hare to smaller airports like CWA, Grefe says they're all regulated the same way.

After the emergency exercise debriefing, airport officials hit the ground running and are already making plans for 2023.