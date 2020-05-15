Wisconsin State Park operations remain unchanged

Madison, Wis (WAOW) - Current operations at Wisconsin State Parks have not changed, despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturning the Stay at Home order.

Annual park passes are required for entry into any Wisconsin State Park, and they can be purchased online or over the phone at 1-888-305-0398; passes cannot be purchased on site.

All restrooms and facilities located at the parks remain closed, and capacity limits are in place. Properties are closed each Wednesday to allow for maintenance to be completed. Camping will remain closed through May 26.

Four properties remain closed to the public: