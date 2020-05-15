When will park playgrounds reopen?

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you've taken a walk with your kids and family lately to a park in the area, you may have noticed that playgrounds and certain public seating areas are still blocked off.

Judy Burrows, Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer said as of now the city of Wausau and the county will be discussing recommendations for parks. Those recommendations include ways to safely open playgrounds and certain public areas within the parks.

"The reason why we’ve been cautious about playgrounds up until now is that the surfaces of the swings of the slides and all of those things don’t get an opportunity to get cleaned appropriately," Burrows said. "So that is the concern for parks."

She added that the Supreme Court has asked local municipalities to take control of what's open at parks, and what isn't.

The Village of Weston already announcing certain park spaces like playgrounds, fitness trails, and restrooms will remain closed at this time.