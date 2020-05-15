Wausau Center Mall announces new re-opening date

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Unlike other stores, the Wausau Center Mall has not been able to offer curbside pickup or online orders, but now even with the Safer at Home order lifted the mall will have to wait a few more weeks to re-open.

A store owner at the mall tells News 9 the mall will re-open on May 26th.

While the abrupt closure in March has been difficult a re-opening date comes as good news for store owners.

" I think I have had the best sleep yet I have a sleep tracker it was wondering why I had such good sleep last night and it is because we have hope again and we can do things safely, safe is the big word here," said Russ Erickson owner of Uff Da!

Erickson's store will be offering a free mask with every purchase of more than $10.

The Wausau Chamber of Commerce said mall officials are working to deep clean the mall before they re-open.