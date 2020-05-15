Wausau businesses bouncing back after Safer at Home order is lifted

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Friday afternoon in the downtown Wausau area looked alive again as many businesses are finally able to re-open their doors again.

"The first 3-4 weeks was the most scary time as people adjusting and converted their sales to curbside and call ahead that helped us some what," said Valerie Charneski owner of Sweets on 3rd.

Sweets on 3rd was one of the many businesses that suffered from loss of sales, and things won't go back to normal for a while.

"If a situation were to come up where it would be threatening in here we will consider putting our flavors in the window," said Charneski.

Across the street at Nicole's you are required to wear a face mask when entering.

"We have put into place no more than five costumers people have to wear masks in the store and do hand sanitizing before they enter the store," said Nicole Chickering owner of Nicole's boutique.

The past two months have made Chickering become creative by switching to online sales.

"We are doing everything the CDC says to do we are taking all of that in and making sure we are not putting anyone at risk," said Chickering.

The toll of the Safer at Home order hit our area hard.

The Wausau Chamber of Commerce said Marathon County lost 5.1 million dollars a day in the past two months.

"Doing commerce today is different than what it was two weeks ago we have to make sure are putting protection in place for public good and consumers," said Dave Eckmann the CEO of Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

It's a loss everyone is trying to come back from.

"Here at the river district we are working with our local government to help our businesses as much as possible so we can help weather this storm," said Blake-Opal from the Wausau River District.

The Wausau Chamber said businesses need to have a plan in place to protect employees.