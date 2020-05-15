Vince Biegel and family help Wisconsin Rapids family in need

Wisconsin Rapids (WAOW) -- Former Badger and Packer Vince Biegel is helping out a Wisconsin Rapids family in need.

Biegel, who is from Wisconsin Rapids, is helping Traeh Paulin.

She's a 12-year-old girl born with cerebral palsy, down syndrome and several other medical issues. Paulin is wheelchair bound, which makes getting in and out of a car difficult.

Her family is trying to raise money for a wheelchair accessible vehicle. Now, they're getting help from Biegel and his family.

"my wife and I are very passionate about serving people in the community and we were able to get connected with Traeh and her family and realize that there was a definite need for her with her situation so ya know I've been blessed with a great platform, so for me, for my wife and I, it was being able to use our platform to the fullest," says Biegel.

From May 13 through May 27 at 12 p.m., every $25 a person donates to this GoFundMe page will get them one virtual ticket to win an autographed Packers or Dolphins jersey.

Biegel is a current Dolphins player.

Winner will be picked and notified May 27.