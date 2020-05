Auburndale, Wis (WAOW) - On May 14, Wood County Dispatch Center responded to a two vehicle crash in the Township of Auburndale.

A truck westbound on USH 10 met a car southbound on Country Road K. The driver and passenger of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The names are not yet being released to the public.

The driver and passenger of the truck had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.