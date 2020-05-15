SPASH announces postponed graduation date

Stevens Point, Wis (WAOW) - Stevens Point Area Public Schools (SPASH) and Charles Fernandez Center have announced postponed graduation ceremonies.

SPASH plans to have its ceremony on Friday, August 7 at 1 pm. It is to be held at Community Stadium, Goerke Park.

“We are hopeful that this later summer date and outdoor venue will allow us to safely celebrate the accomplishments of our students,” said Jon Vollendorf, SPASH principal, in a news release.

Charles Fernandez Center is plans to hold their ceremony on Thursday, August 6, also at Community Stadium. They also plan for digital recognition that honors each senior.

“We just want to thank our students, our parents, and our community for their ongoing support,” said Jennifer Knecht, Charles Fernandez Center principal and school psychologist. “We feel fortunate to see the community coming together for our seniors in big and small ways.”