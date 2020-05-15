SeniorSendoff: Lakeland Baseball Seniors

For this senior sendoff, we'd like to honor the seniors of the Lakeland Thunderbirds baseball team.

The T-birds were returning six seniors for the 2020 season. The group was looking to end their careers on a high note, by bouncing back from a 5-14 season last year.

Unfortunately, they wouldn't get that chance.

So to Brandon Boh, Tim Crisco, Collin Quade, Tyler Teichmiller, Anthony Thoms and Dylan Wayland, we want to say that we're sorry you were unable to complete your final season.

But we promise, you will always cherish the memories and friendships you did make during the years you played together.