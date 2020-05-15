SeniorSendoff: Karsyn Delforge

For this senior sendoff, we'd like to put Karsyn Delforge in the spotlight.

Karsyn was quite busy her final year at Wittenberg-Birnamwood, participating in a multitude of clubs, organizations and activities.

She was in the schools musicals and was the manager of the football team. She played in the band and danced on the dance team. She was the President of NHS and ranked in the top five academically in her class.

She has put together an amazing high school career and will look to continue that success at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in the fall.

While there she plans to be a double majoring in both speech language pathology and spanish.

Karsyn, it truly sounds like you've made the most out of your high school career and we wish you continued success in whatever comes next.