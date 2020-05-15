Rhinelander Partners in Education donate to Hodag, purchase signs

Rhinelander, Wis (WAOW) - Due to COVID-19, Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE) weren't able to hold some of their events. Instead, they used the funding intended for the events and put back into the community.

PIE donated $1,400 to the Hodag Fab Lab at Rhinelander High School, a digital fabrication lab open to the community and students. The lab has recently been making PPE for the community. PIE President Amy Vanney noted that this was a way to contribute to the district while

“The Hodag Fab Lab is extremely appreciative to PIE for recognizing our efforts in helping keep Oneida County safe and supplying important PPE's to those who need them," Fab Lab Director and RHS Teacher Mike Wojtusik said in a news release. "The donated money will be going towards updating lab software for the students, staff, and community members to utilize.”

Another $400 was used to buy signs for partnering businesses reading "Rhinelander Parents in Education Supports Our Teachers, Our Heros."The signs will be in the community for the coming months.