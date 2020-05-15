Respiratory Therapist recognized as this week’s “Hometown Hero”

The fifth person recognized as a "Hometown Hero" is Nick Goldberg!

Goldberg is a Respiratory Therapist with almost twenty years in the field and he is currently back in school to become a teacher.

Those who nominated the Vesper native said he's been working on the front lines helping those in need with little protection for himself.

Congratulations Nick and thank you so much for your service!

Winners will be announced each Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin. The "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project will go on for the next three weeks.

If you would like to nominate someone, click HERE.