Putt-N-Play in Stevens Point back open for business

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Warmer weather and the overturning of Wisconsin's 'Safer-at-Home' order means some businesses are opening back up. But how can you be sure the fun you and your kids are having is safe?

Opening for the first time today since safer at home began, Putt-N-Play here Stevens Point is doing everything they can to make sure you and your family can have fun during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt small businesses across the nation, including Putt-N-Play which is on its third year of being open.

For Kelly Hebbe, a Stevens Point mother of four, she knows how important it is to support local businesses during this time.

Hebbe says, "they care about their community so they're going to make sure they're doing what they need to do."

Even though Putt-N-Play was closed, Owners Aloha and Will Seitz didn't just wait around, doing everything they could for when they could re-open.

Now, with 'Safer-at-Home' overturned, residents looking to get out of the house have a chance to help get businesses like this back on their feet.

"We were just really hurting and needing to get back into business, but we totally understand how people are feeling at this time you know and it is a scary time," said Aloha.

Encouraging fun while making sure it's done in a safe and healthy manner.

"We're abiding by what our department of health has recommended for opening up a business," said Aloha.

Sanitizing all of their equipment up to the pencils used for mini golf. They also ask those playing laser tag to social distance as well.

Aloha said, "we're having four people at a hole and we're only allowing the max of 24 people to golf inside the mini-golf right now and for laser tag, if one group is coming and they're playing against another group that group has to stay together and stay separate from the group they're playing against."

Efforts from businesses can only go so far, and guests should be sure to take their own health precautions.

"Everybody's gotta use their own judgment you know obviously they want to make sure they're keeping their distance the six feet and washing hands I coached my own kids before we even walked in the door," said Hebbe.

Both Aloha and Will, are excited to get business back to normal but are aware that it might take some time.