Nice today then more clouds and rain for part of the weekend

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and nice.

High: 68 Wind: NW to North 10-15

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 44 Wind: East around 5

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds.

High: 64 Wind: East 5-10

The gradual warm-up continues but we still have to get through some cooler-than-normal weather this weekend. Next week is when the weather will be more reliably warm.

As expected, today will be the best weather of the week. Some scattered clouds will be in the area this morning, then we should have plenty of sun during the afternoon. High temps should reach the mid to upper 60s and the wind will not be too bad, out of the northwest to north at 10 to 15 mph.

On Saturday we will have some partial sun in the morning then the clouds will thicken through the afternoon as a strong low pressure system develops in the Midwest. This storm system will track up into southern Wisconsin Saturday night and remain over the southern half of the state on Sunday. This means a good chance of steady rain for much of the area Saturday night and through the day on Sunday. The highest chance of heavier rain of an inch or so will be around Marathon county and to the south. Rain will likely fall in the Northwoods, but it will probably be more scattered and light. Highs will still reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday but then fall into the 50s for Sunday. Along with the rain, it will be breezy on Sunday as well – a good day for indoor activities.

A few clouds from the weekend storm will linger into Monday morning, then by Monday afternoon high pressure will develop over the upper Midwest and influence our weather for most of next week. We should have mostly sunny skies from Monday all the way through Thursday with gradually warming temps. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s on Monday, in the low 70s Tuesday, reach the mid 70s on Wednesday, and top out in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 15-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1972 - The worst ice jam flooding of memory for long-time residents took place along the Kuskokwim River and Yukon River in Alaska. It was the first time since 1890 that the two rivers "flowed as one". The towns of Oscarville and Napaskiak were completely inundated. (15th-31st) (The Weather Channel)