Medford police search for suspect in armed robbery

Medford (WAOW) -- Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Medford.

Officials say it happened at the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy on S. Main Street.

Police say someone reported a man wearing a mask went into the pharmacy and confronted staff and demanded narcotics at gunpoint.

They say the man left with an undisclosed amount of drugs and got into a black SUV, potentially a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Right now, no suspects have been identified.