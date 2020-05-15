Latest on the Emerald Ash Borer

I have not heard too much in recent months on the current status of the Emerald Ash Borer in Wisconsin. I am especially interested in this topic since I have several dozen good size green and black ash trees on my yard. So far they look fine, and the buds are definitely getting ready to burst open with the spring leaves.

According to the map below from the Wisconsin DNR's website, the Emerald Ash Borer is generally very widespread at this time in southeast Wisconsin. There are other substantial pockets of presence over much of the remaining southern half of the state as well.

In the rest of the News 9 area, north of Wood and Portage Counties, there is currently just confirmed EAB zones right around Wausau and Rhinelander, but little elsewhere. It does seem that the occasional severe cold snaps we have had in recent winters, (like -25 to -30 below zero air temperatures) do kill off a lot of the overwintering Emerald Ash Borer larvae. By the way the larvae are burrowed in under the thick bark of the ash trees, so they don't have to worry about wind chill. Overall as winters continue to warm, this probably won't be a major weapon we can count on year in and year out to fight off the borers.

A few weeks ago I talked to a tree service operator about the EAB outbreak. He was convinced the borer will eventually destroy all the ash trees in the state that are not chemically treated. For someone that just has a couple of ash trees in their yard the treatment option is certainly something to consider. While not super cheap, it probably is no more than you would pay to make basic repairs to buildings around your property, or updating the driveway, or tuning up your lawnmowers on a yearly basis. If the trees are important to you, and bring good value and beauty to your landscape, it's hard to just ignore them.

Young green ash tree



Some communities in the state of course are being proactive and cutting the ash trees down in their area before they actually succumb to the borers. Hopefully woodlot and forest owners can harvest the ash timber before it rots away and loses its worth.

Please check out this link to learn more about transporting ash firewood and other important issues related to this topic.