Hmong Wausau Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hmong Wausau Festival has been cancelled according to the festival board.

The Hmong American center released a statement saying:

"The Hmong American Center, Inc. Board of Directors feels that this was the best decision to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As always, we have always stated that the health and safety of our attendees, competitors, athletes, and vendors are and will always remain our number one priority."

The festival typically takes place during the last weekend in July and includes sporting events, dance competitions and food vendors. This year would have been the 4th anniversary of the event.