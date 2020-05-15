Herb Kohl Foundation announces scholarship recipients

Milwaukee, Wis (WAOW) - Each year the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awards students, educators and principals with scholarships. This year, over 300 were awarded.

100 teachers and 16 principals are getting $6,000 awards, and 193 graduating seniors are receiving $10,000 scholarships.

Area schools such as Weston, Wausau East and West, Rhinelander, Marshfield, D C Everest, and more had principals, students and educators recognized.

There are four scholarships or awards from the Foundation: The Excellence Scholarship and Initiative Scholarship for students, a Leadership Award for principals, and a Fellowship for educators.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has been awarding scholarships to 200 graduating high school seniors annually since 1990. Now in it's 30th year, the Foundation has awarded $20 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.