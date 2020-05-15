Footlocker, Inc/Eastbay announces mass layoffs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Footlocker, Inc. announced this week that there will be 187 employees laid off from the corporate office location in Wausau.

The layoffs go into effect on July 15th according to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification given through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Footlocker released a statement to News 9 saying in part,"We’ve made the strategic decision to consolidate select Eastbay operations into the Champs Sports headquarters to create better connections with our customers."

Also going on to say "We deeply value Wausau and all of the communities in which we operate, and decisions like this are not made lightly. Importantly, we will continue to maintain a significant presence in Wausau, and we are making every effort to transition as much talent as possible to open roles in the broader Foot Locker, Inc. organization. We thank our dedicated Eastbay team for their contributions to our company and are committed to providing those affected with transition support and other resources."

Employees impacted have been given the option to relocate to Florida to continue working with the company.

Former Footlocker, Inc. employee and now Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said the news is sad, as she still has a relationship with workers at the company. Rosenberg also said she hopes the impacted employees that do not choose to move to Florida will stay in the Wausau area.

“Eastbay has been with Wausau for 40 years, so it’s kind of weird to think about a Wausau where there isn’t that same level," Rosenberg stated. "Right now they have a couple of months to kind of consider what they need to do for themselves. We want you to stay in Wausau. We want you to find other jobs here. There are businesses here that need professionals, so it’s important to me that people feel welcome still.”

Footlocker, Inc. has already notified the employees affected.