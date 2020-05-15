DNR burn permits remain suspended while wildfire risk is high

Madison, Wis (WAOW) - Wildfire season is still active across Wisconsin, as cool weather and little rain has slowed the green-up of vegetation — and some "green" still has dry fuel.

In a measure to protect the public wildfires, the DNR will continue to suspend burn permits for debris piles, barrels, and grass or wooded areas. and DNR issued burning permits remain suspended.

According to the DNR, in May alone there were nearly 130 wildfires in protection zones. Suspending burn permits eliminates the number one cause of wildfires: debris burning.

The DNR is complying with Gov. Evers executive order on elevated wildfire conditions. Fire officials monitoring several aspects in order to determine when the permit suspension can be lifted.

The current fire situation can be monitored at the DNR's website.