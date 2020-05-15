Blast of rain over the weekend then splendid next week!

Get your outdoor activities in the rest of today or Saturday through mid-afternoon. That is because a soaking rain is on the way Saturday evening and Sunday. High pressure will sit over us Friday night with mostly clear and tranquil conditions. Lows should drop to the lower to mid 40s. Clouds will gradually increase Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. The wind will be from the east around 10 mph.

Low pressure in the Nebraska area Saturday will slide east toward southern Wisconsin by early Sunday. This should spread a huge shield of rain across the Badger State Saturday night as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. The rain will continue all day Sunday, but get lighter as we approach evening. Rain totals should range from about .50 inch in the northeast parts of our area to as much as 1.0 to 1.5 inches in most other areas. That will definitely give your yards and fields a good drink! Otherwise it will be breezy and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

High pressure and dry air will move back in by Monday as the storm system moves away. Lows should be in the lower 40s with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Fantastic conditions are expected most of next week as the high pressure sits right over our region. The latest trends are that it won’t be quite as warm as we were expecting a few days ago, but still above normal. The high temperatures should reach the low 70s Tuesday, mid 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s to around 80 Thursday and Friday. A few clouds could work in by Thursday and Friday.

There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by next Friday, with higher odds going into Saturday the 23rd.

Enjoy yourself out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:40 p.m., 15-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1972 - The worst ice jam flooding of memory for long-time residents took place along the Kuskokwim River and Yukon River in Alaska. It was the first time since 1890 that the two rivers "flowed as one". The towns of Oscarville and Napaskiak were completely inundated. (15th-31st) ( The Weather Channel )

1987 - Unseasonably warm weather returned to the north central U.S. Seven cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Janestown, ND, with a reading of 96 degrees. Thunderstorms in Utah produced five inches of rain south of Bicknell. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)