Bike share arrives in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new ride has rolled into Wausau. The Zagster bike share bikes are now at stalls in the Riverlife area.

The bikes are thanks to a partnership between the city and the Central Wisconsin Community foundation.

There's hope the service could expand to other parts of the city.

"This is just one area where people can get on them now. Hopefully there will be plans that there will be other parts of the community that the bikes will eventually be available as well," said Sue Nelson with the Community Foundation.

To use the bikes you have to download the Zagster app on your phone.