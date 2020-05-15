Area nursing home caps off National Nursing Home Week with car parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Bay at Colonial Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wausau capped off National Nursing Home Week with a parade for its residents.

The Wausau Road Knights motor club along with residents families drove past as residents got outside and enjoyed some sunshine and fresh air.

"The weather hasn't been real cooperative for them to be able to go out and enjoy the day so it was a chance for them to get out rather than window visiting that's about all they've had with the family but it was to get them outside and it's always about their care and keeping them happy," said Tammy Siroin, administrator of the center.

Other fun things done throughout the week to celebrate included dress days for the staff and games of bingo where some of the prizes reflected decades the residents grew up in.