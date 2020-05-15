Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers QB draft

Green Bay (WAOW) -- For the first time since the Green Bay Packers drafted Quarterback Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers is speaking out.

He and Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media Friday afternoon.

"I mean i think the general reaction at first was surprise, like many people," Rodgers said about the QB pick. "I mean obviously I'm not going to say that I was thrilled by the pick necessarily. But I understand the organization isn't only about the present, but the future and I respect that. I understand that. Their focus and their mindset and they obviously felt like he's such a great talent they had to go up and get him."

Roders has openly discussed his desire to play his entire career for the Packers, but with the quarterback approaching 40 and with the team trading up to get Love, a lot of people are wondering if that will happen.

"You know it may not be a reality at this point and as much as I understand the organizations future outlook and making sure they're thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that you know at the same time I still believe in myself and I've shown the desire to play into my 40's and I'm just not sure how that all works together at this point," Rodgers said.