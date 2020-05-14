Wisconsin may leave virus restrictions to local leaders

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin may leave a patchwork of local policies in place for combating the coronavirus pandemic after the state Supreme Court tossed out the Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order, a Republican legislative leader said Thursday.

The court order threw communities into chaos, with some bars opening immediately while local leaders in other areas moved to keep strict restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

If Wisconsin is to have a statewide plan, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will have to work with the same Republicans whose lawsuit resulted in Wednesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.

After a Thursday meeting with Evers, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said GOP lawmakers and the governor may not be able to reach agreement and that a statewide policy might not be needed.

Vos said he had faith that the “vast majority” of Wisconsin businesses would act responsibly and open with safety precautions, such as ensuring customers keep at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from each other

“We already know that local health departments have the ability to utilize their power, which is already there to deal with those situations if they feel it’s unsafe,” Vos said. “So we don’t necessarily need a statewide approach.”